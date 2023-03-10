MOBLAND Tops 1-Day Volume of $131,829.06 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $131,829.06 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

