Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £149.12 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy purchased 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149.12 ($179.32).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 75 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($180.38).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,855.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.50 ($2.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.59.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

MONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245 ($2.95).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.