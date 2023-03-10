MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.93 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.96-$1.10 EPS.

MDB opened at $209.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.42. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.87.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 46,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

