Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 12% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $210.75 million and $13.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,876,870 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars.

