Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 14th, Marc Schegerin sold 1,670 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $51,152.10.

Morphic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $47.80 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

