Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, January 14th, Marc Schegerin sold 1,670 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $51,152.10.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $47.80 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.
MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
