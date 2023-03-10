Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MWA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $16,347,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

