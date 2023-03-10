My DeFi Pet Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $714,538.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,327 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

