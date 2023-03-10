My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of My Size in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. My Size has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.