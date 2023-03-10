Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 5.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.96 and last traded at $143.33. 105,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 193,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average of $148.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,797,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

