Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.69. 109,895,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,432,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $552.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

