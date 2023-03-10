Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,577 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.28. 353,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.86 and a 200 day moving average of $299.25. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

