Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. 37,127,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,328,082. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

