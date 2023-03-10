Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 2,154 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

