Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 278,285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278,285 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.33. 2,608,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $408.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.