Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.71. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 3,319 shares.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

