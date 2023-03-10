National Bankshares Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$93.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$82.27. 52,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,136. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$100.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

