Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0527

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $17,832.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00191369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00091389 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00064726 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00054835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,672,638 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.