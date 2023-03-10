Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148,760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Navient worth $40,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

