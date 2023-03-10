NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $153.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

