Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Neblio has a total market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,841,276 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

