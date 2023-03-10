Nebulas Market Capitalization Hits $1.64 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $71,844.60 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00425297 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.20 or 0.28747286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,812,065 coins and its circulating supply is 64,300,262 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

