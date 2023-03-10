Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.12 and last traded at C$24.12. 36,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 65,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.22.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Neighbourly Pharmacy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$307,608.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at C$114.85. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Stories

