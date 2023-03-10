NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance
NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.08.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
