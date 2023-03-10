NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 13th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 22,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

