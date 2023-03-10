Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 366,259 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $381,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sempra by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

Sempra stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.77. The company had a trading volume of 503,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

