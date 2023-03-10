Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 773,622 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.2% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,184,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. 2,056,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,367. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

