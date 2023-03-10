Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,622 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of American Tower worth $447,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.52. 692,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

