New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1,029.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $31,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 71.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 71.9% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after buying an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 353,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

