News Co. (ASX:NWSLV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
News Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69.
About News
