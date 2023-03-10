NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
NEXNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. NEXE Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
