Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.29% of Nexstar Media Group worth $332,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. 252,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average of $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.