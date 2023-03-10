NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

