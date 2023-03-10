NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171,788 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $301,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after purchasing an additional 382,039 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $27,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 324,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

