NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

