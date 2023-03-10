Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $32.66 on Monday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.85.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

