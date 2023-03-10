NFT Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. NFT has a total market cap of $654,621.36 and approximately $5,452.79 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00036223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00222216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,734.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01920986 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

