Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 4,286 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 151,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.70. 329,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.