Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 327 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 883,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

