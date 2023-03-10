Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 8,238 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.4% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $155,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.34. 160,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,326. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

