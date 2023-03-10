Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,058. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

