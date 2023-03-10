Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 593 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.6 %

ZTS traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 585,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Further Reading

