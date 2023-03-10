Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $350,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.