Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Acquires 1,959 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $24,977.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $413,992.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 587,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 384,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 74,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.