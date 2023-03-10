Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 588,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,768 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 66,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

