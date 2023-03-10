Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 813,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.