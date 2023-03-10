Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 813,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile
Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.
See Also
