NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.30

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 123290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.56.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.47.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

