NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Sells $160,328.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of analysts have commented on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

