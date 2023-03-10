NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,539 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of NRG Energy worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 458,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NRG Energy by 797.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 297.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.