Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Steven Keith Hatchett Sells 21,155 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

