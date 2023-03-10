NULS Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $23.63 million and $7.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

