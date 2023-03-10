Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
NRIX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.91.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
