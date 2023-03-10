Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

NRIX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

